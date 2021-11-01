Mumbai: The NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik on Monday levelled serious allegations against former chief minister and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, saying that the latter is the mastermind of the drug industry in the state.

Malik further demanded that the involvement of Fadnavis in the drug case should be investigated by the CBI.

NCP's Nawab Malik hits out at Fadnavis

Tweet by NCP leader Nawab Malik

The NCP minister even went on to say that one Niraj Gunde is working for Devendra Fadnavis and that he had posted a photo of Jaideep Rana, a drug peddler, on Twitter. A person named Verma had given all the information about Rana, Malik added.

Further, Malik also alleged that many people in the BJP were drug peddlers and that a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to stop him from speaking up.

Tweet by NCP leader Nawab Malik

Jaideep Rana is in jail and was arrested for drug trafficking, Malik said, adding that when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister, his wife Amrita had sung a song for river conservation which was financed by Jaideep Rana.

Tweet by NCP leader Nawab Malik

