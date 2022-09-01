Mysuru: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo moto cognizance of the case of alleged sexual harassment of girl students by Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, the chief pontiff of Murugha Math in Chitradurgaby. The NCPCR also requested, that an inquiry should be conducted and it has to ensured that the victim's identity is not disclosed. It has also sought a detailed report within seven days. (With Agency inputs)

