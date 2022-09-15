New Delhi: The country's apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned Tamil Nadu chief secretary to explain the delay in submission of a report over the alleged "unlawful conversion and abuse of minor girls" at an unregistered childcare institution. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had on September 9 forwarded a complaint to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police about the institution.

"However, no reply has been received from your good offices in the matter so far," the NCPCR said in a letter to Tamil Nadu chief secretary Dr V Irai Anbu. The Commission asked him to appear through virtual mode along with the details of the action taken in this matter at 3 pm on September 20 to explain the reasons for the delay in the submission of report.