New Delhi: The apex child rights body, NCPCR, on Monday sought an FIR against Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for allegedly using children in his party's campaign to save Aarey forest. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in a notice to Mumbai police, said that it has received a complaint alleging that Aaditya Thackeray, President of Mumbai District Football Association used minors in Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena, and its 'Save Aarey' protests and political campaigns.

It also shared a twitter link showing children holding placards as part of the protest. ln view of above, the Commission thereby requests you to investigate the matter urgently by lodging an FIR against the accused person(s), at once, NCPCR said. "An Action Taken Report along with copy of FIR and statement of children may be shared with the Commission within 03 days of receipt of this letter. This issues with the approval of Chairperson, NCPCR," it added. (PTI)