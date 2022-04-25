Mumbai: Amid controversy in Maharashtra over Hanuman Chalisa's recitation, a woman NCP leader has sought permission to recite Namaz in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. She sent a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard. Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana insisted on reciting Hanuman Chalisa in front of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

This was followed by angry reactions and police sent the couple to jail in connection with the case. While the controversy was still raging, NCP North Mumbai District Working President Fahmida Khan has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding permission to recite Hanuman Chalisa, Durga Chalisa and offer Namaz in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi.

"I always recite Hanuman Chalisa. Performs Durga Puja at home. But the way inflation and unemployment are rising in the country. Therefore, it is necessary to wake up Prime Minister Narendra Modi," she said. "If MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana are benefiting from reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray's Matoshri Niwas, they should be allowed to go to his residence of the Prime Minister in Delhi and recite Hanuman Chalisa, Durga Chalisa and Namaz for the benefit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, let me know the date and time. It is mentioned in the letter sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah."

Read: Rana couple hell-bent on reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maha CM's house on Saturday