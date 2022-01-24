Mumbai: President of Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Taking to social media to share this news, the NCP patriarch said, "I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor."

Pawar also requested those who came in contact with him in the past few days to "get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions".

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,805 Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 75,07,225, while 44 fatalities put the toll at 1,42,115.