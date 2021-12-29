Mumbai: National Congress Party (NCP) MP and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule's COVID 19 test report has come positive.

The NCP leader announced the information on Wednesday via a tweet. Alongside Sule, her husband Sadanand Sule has also contracted COVID. Meanwhile, no information regarding his health has come to light yet.

Sule tweeted, "Sadanand and I have both tested positive for corona. No worries, but everyone who comes in contact with us should test their corona. It is a humble request. Be careful."

During the state's winter session, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad, too, tested positive. She also had tweeted out her diagnosis at the time.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in the state has been increasing over the last few days.

A total of 2,172 corona patients were registered in the state on Tuesday, December 28, and 22 patients died. The number of active patients rose from 10,000 to 11,492. Also, the fact that zero omicron patients were registered on Tuesday has brought some relief.

Also read: Mumbai records steep hike in new Covid-19 cases; tally at 1,377 with 70% jump