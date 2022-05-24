New Delhi: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Maharashtra over comedienne Bharti Singh’s joke on moustache and beard allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs. In a statement, the National Commission for Minorities said the report has been sought as Bharti's joke has hurt the religious sentiment of the Sikhs in India and abroad.

The National Commission for Minorities said it has received a complaint against Bharti Singh about her joke on “beard and moustache” on television. “As this has hurt the religious sentiment of the Sikhs in India and abroad, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman, National Commission for Minorities, has sought a report on the issue from Chief Secretaries of Punjab and Maharashtra,” the NCM said. The NCM further stated that it will take action based on the report as deemed fit.

After allegedly hurting religious sentiments with her jokes about moustaches and beards, comedienne Bharti Singh apologised to everyone on May 16. Taking to Instagram, Bharti posted a video in which she explained that she was misjudged by people as her intentions were pure. "There's a video that's been going viral from the last three to four days claiming that I have made fun of 'daadi mooch'. I have seen the video repeatedly and requested people to watch it, too, as I have not said anything against any religion or caste. I didn't mock any Punjabi or what problems happen when you keep 'daadi mooch'," she said.

Bharti added, "I have not mentioned any religion or any caste in it. I was doing comedy with my friend. A lot of people keep beards and moustaches these days. But, if people from any religion or caste have been hurt by my comments, I apologise to them with folded hands. I am a Punjabi myself, born in Amritsar. I am proud of being a Punjabi."

In the viral video, Bharti is seen talking to actor Jasmin Bhasin when the latter made an appearance on her comedy series 'Bharti Ka Show' on Shemaroo Comedy. "Daadi mooch kyu nahi chahiye. Daadi mooch ke bade fayed hote hain. Dudh piyo, aise daadi munh mein daalo, sewaiyon ka taste aata hai. Mere kaafi friends logo ki shaadi hui hai na, jinki itni itni daadi hai, saara din daadi mein se jue nikalti rehti hai (what's wrong with beards and moustaches, they have many benefits. Drink milk, and then put the beard in your mouth, you will be able to taste sewaiyaan. Many of my friends have gotten married to men with long beards, and spend the entire day removing lice from them)," Bharti said in the video that garnered a lot of negative comments. Meanwhile, on the work front, Bharti is currently seen as the co-host of 'The Khatra Khatra Show' along with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

With Agency inputs

