New Delhi: Attacking AAP's Punjab Government over alleged conversions from Sikhism to Christianity, National Commission for Minorities (NCM) Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Wednesday quipped that no action has been taken so far despite several representations made to the Chief Secretary of Punjab. Addressing a press conference here, Lalpura strongly objected to the Government's stand on this, saying they were claiming that a 'report is still awaited though it is a big issue. This shows the commitment of the Punjab Government.'

Lalpura's statement comes after several media reports and various concerned officials have flagged the issue of conversions in the bordering state of Punjab. To a question over the silence of the National Commission for Minorities on the Bilkis Bano case, Lalpura said that this case has now gone to the court and therefore it would not be appropriate to comment on this.

"On personal level, I may have different opinions but this Commission is a recommendatory body and therefore a case which has gone to the court, therefore I would not give any statement on the Commission's behalf," Lalpura said. It is pertinent to note here that since the past few days, issues such as conversion, verification of madrassas in UP and others have created an atmosphere of anxiety and concern. The issue is now being raised by religious leaders, opposition parties and social activists.

To a question on NCM's stand on verification of madrasas, Lalpura staunchly replied "This is not our domain. It's up to the state government. And therefore I would not like to give any statement on this." On CM Bhagwant Mann's controversy that he was deplaned in Germany from a Lufthansa flight as he was allegedly overdrunk, NCM Chairman highlighted that "this is his personal choice. I cannot comment on this. But people of India and Punjab are seeing this."