New Delhi: In the backdrop of the cold-blooded assination of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur by two Muslim Men, National Commission For Minorities Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura on Thursday said anyone committing a crime "will have to stand alone" to pay for it according to law. Addressing the media personnel from its office in New Delhi, NCM Chairman highlighted that Commission protects Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, Zoroastrian and interferes if there is discrimination.

"But at the same time, in the larger in of the country everybody should see including minorities that they do not violate the law," Lalpura said. While mentioning the cultural and religious ethos of Indian society as a whole at a time when the county is witnessing a sudden uptick in communal incidences, Lalpura said that "We do not know about our religion, what will we know about others? If our blood is not different, how can there be any difference between religions, Gods."

Asked about Muslim bodies calling for the arrest of now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, he said the Commission has received a report from Commissioner of Police in Delhi informing that a case has been registered against her and is being investigated. Saying that the Commission's role is to give suggestions and not to interfere in the legal proceedings, Lalpura said that we do remain updated on the such cases and Citing the example of Salman Rushdie and Taslima Nasreen, he said the police has to ensure security of the person who is accused in such cases.

He also highlighted the sacrifices and the contribution of Parsis in India citing examples of former Army Chief Sam Manekshaw and others and expressed his concerns over the declining population of the community in India.

He also noted that the Commission has also wrote to the MEA after a deadly attack on a Gurudwara in Taliban ruled Afghanistan. A Letter has been written to LG of Ladakh on 27 June for issue of necessary permission for renovation of Gompa in Kargil and also to allocate suitable land for construction of new Gompa resd a statement from an official note by the NCM.