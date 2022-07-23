Kozhikode: National Cadet Corps (NCC), India's largest uniformed student force, which has been always considered the first step to joining the elite forces of the country, is now suffering from official apathy and efforts are on to slowly exterminate this force. Senior officials attached to the NCC, on request for anonymity, have told ETV Bharat that official lethargy and corruption are now the driving force. Central Government is not paying any attention to the issues faced by this force, which is going to celebrate its 74th Foundation Day on November 22.

NCC, the largest uniformed student force in the country at peril due to Central Government apathy

Every year, nearly 15 lakh cadets are enrolled in NCC in the country. In Kerala, this number is about 1 lakh cadets. Till recently, all cadets used to get their uniforms free of cost. But this practice was stopped when allegations about corruption in tender proceedings at the Army level for uniform procurement were raised. Then the Central Government announced that Rs. 3800 would be deposited into the accounts of the students for the procurement of uniforms. However, this order was soon withdrawn, citing shortcomings in the students' bank accounts.

Then NCC officials started distributing cloth materials for stitching the uniforms. Students were asked to pay Rs. 698 towards the stitching cost of a pair of uniforms. Officials had ensured the students that this money would be paid to their accounts. Parents of the cadets say the repayment never happened on many occasions. The boots and other materials as part of the uniform were always in short supply.

When such issues continued, some schools have now given direction to NCC cadets to pay Rs. 2000 towards purchasing the uniform. The students were told that a private company would supply the uniform and other materials. However, when cross-checking with the NCC headquarters, ETV Bharat learned that no such order has been issued by them. However, when asked about the non-availability of uniforms and other materials for the cadets, officials at the NCC headquarters refused to give a proper reply.

The student cadets, most of whom are coming from a poor family backgrounds are already in limbo as they could not afford to pay for the uniforms. Uniforms are compulsory when the parades start for the cadets and boots are also essential to prevent head and spinal injuries as they stamp their feet strongly during parades. Most of the cadets are now forced to procure all this at their level.

Also Read: Agnipath' will provide good opportunity to NCC cadets'

In Kerala, NCC cadets are selected from class 8 and above. The selection process starts in June and ends in July last. Experts in the field say that after the launch of the Agnipath scheme, Central Government has almost given up on the NCC.

"NCC is facing a grave problem nowadays. It is facing stiff competition from Student Police Cadets (SPC). SPC is getting a full course of training from police officers. In NCC is the problem regarding the availability of kits. They are not having sufficient clothes, boots, belts, and other things. They are not getting them properly." Jayarajan Kalpakassery, former NCC Associate Officer for 25 years, told ETV Bharat.

He says the frequent transfer of battalion commanding officers is also weakening the force. He said the Central government is now of a view that after the introduction of the Agnipath scheme there is no scope for NCC. If the present state of affairs continues, the number of students who come forward to join NCC would gradually reduce and the force would seize to exist.