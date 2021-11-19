Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party supremo and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday broke down at a press conference over alleged offensive remarks against his wife (Narra Bhuvaneshwari) made by the ruling YSRCP Congress Party (YSRCP) members. He vowed not to step into the Assembly until he wins the next elections.

Bursting into tears, Naidu said that he has never suffered such humiliation in his political career. He said that even though his wife has never been involved in politics, the YSRCP MLAs dragged her name and attempted to malign her image. He was speaking to the media at the TDP office in Mangalagiri on Friday.

Former CM said that his wife never interfered in politics even when her father N.T. Rama Rao was the Chief Minister and also during his (Naidu's) tenure as the Chief Minister. He further alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's father and the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy insulted his mother adding that when he (Naidu) was in power no one was got humiliated.

"I've never come across such a sordid incident in my life. I've never been pained so much in my political life. I swear. I've endured a lot of insults in the past two years. YSRCP MLAs are indulging in the character assassination of my wife. She has never been in public life. We never humiliated anyone while in power. In epics, Draupadi was humiliated,” Naidu said.

"I wish my wife files a police complaint against YSRCP MLAs and approaches the women's commission for relief," he added.



