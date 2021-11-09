Mumbai (Maharashtra): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Prabhakar Sail and another person for questioning in connection with a drug case involving Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan today, the agency said on Tuesday.

Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the cruise drugs case, was interrogated for 10 hours yesterday.

NCB DDG Dnyaneshwar Singh said, "The Delhi Vigilance Squad of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the recovery charges against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, interrogated independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the case for about 10 hours. He will be called back today as the inquiry has not been completed."

"Nothing can be said about the inquiry at present. He also declined to comment on Nawab Malik's allegations," the official added.

Sail along with his team of lawyers had reached the CRPF camp office in Bandra at 2 pm for interrogation. It is known that the NCB witness (Prabhakar Sail) had levelled serious allegations against Sameer Wankhede and the NCB.

Khan was earlier arrested on January 13 by NCB for dealing with commercial quantities of the drug and was granted bail on September 27, having spent eight months in prison.

