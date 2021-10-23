Mumbai (India): Actor Ananya Panday was on Friday reportedly reprimanded by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede for having arrived late.

Pandey was summoned by NCB for interrogation in the ongoing cruise drugs case on Friday at 11 am but the actor turned up at the probe agency's office post 2 pm accompanied by her father Actor Chunky Panday.

"You were asked to come at 11 am and you are arriving now. Officers are not sitting here, waiting for just you..... This is not your production house, this is the office of a central agency. Come at the time you are called at," Wankhede reportedly said.

Panday later left the NCB office in the evening after being questioned in the ongoing cruise drugs case.

During the questioning on Thursday, the actor had denied the allegations of supplying or consuming drugs. As per the NCB sources, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed drugs.

"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources told ANI.

"Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied drugs," sources added.

The actor was summoned by the NCB in connection with the Mumbai cruise raid case as well as on suspicion of drug consumption. The summon has been issued based on the chats recovered from Aryan's mobile.