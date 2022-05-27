Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan -- son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan -- who was accused in the drugs-on-cruise case last year. Aryan Khan's name is missing in the 6,000-page charge sheet filed by the NCB on Friday, which names 14 accused in the case, thereby freeing him of the charges.

"All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak," read a statement by senior NCB officer Sanjay Kumar Singh. The agency could not find sufficient evidence against Aryan Khan and the five others, he said.

The 24-year-old was arrested along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 3 last year when an NCB team had busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship. The ship was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Aryan Khan along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was granted bail by the High Court on October 28. A total of 20 people were arrested in connection with the case during the investigation.

The case had also turned into a political slugfest among the political parties in Maharashtra. NCP leader Nawab Malik had termed the drugs raid as "fake" and levelled a series of allegations against Sameer Wankhede, former Mumbai zonal director of NCB.