Mumbai (Maharashtra): Former Zonal Director of NCB Sameer Wankhede, who filed a case against an NCP leader and former minister Nawab Malik, has received death threats on Twitter. He received death threats from Twitter account @amanA1A1. When searched on Twitter the account showed a message stating "this account doesn't exist. Try searching for another."

A complaint has been lodged in Goregaon police station in this regard. Sameer Wankhede received a threatening message on the microblogging site. It may be recalled Wankhede filed a case against NCP leader and former minister Nawab Malik. Death threats came just a day after this case was filed.

According to police sources Wankhede has given information about the latest tweet threat at the Goregaon police station. The accused person tagged Wankhade in the tweet. Wankhade has also given him an answer. After that, the accused deleted the tweet within a few hours. The accused opened the Twitter account the same day when he issued a death threat. Police are investigating the case.