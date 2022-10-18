New Delhi: In a major crackdown against drug trafficking networks, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday dismantled a transnational drugs syndicate active in the national capital.

Sources in the NCB told ETV Bharat that based on specific information the sleuths from NCB’s Delhi zonal unit successfully searched a house in Tilak Nagar area of West Delhi and recovered 4.9 kg premium quality cocaine from a trolley bag and apprehended a 45-year-old lady.

“Based on preliminary investigation, interrogation and digital footprint, the suspected source of contraband was identified as a hotel in Masjid Bandar in Mumbai. Immediate follow-up action resulted in the apprehension of two other male drug members (Ethiopian nationals) who had handed over the trolley bag containing cocaine to the lady,” the sources said.

Based on further investigation of the Ethiopian nationals, two other syndicate members, both Ethiopian nationals including one lady were also apprehended from Masjid Bandar and 2 kg premium quality cocaine was recovered in a similar trolley bag. “During the entire operation a huge amount of drug money has also been recovered from the accused,” sources said.

The syndicate was spread across India and its major areas of operation were Mumbai and Delhi. Considering the presence of international airports drug syndicates are found exploiting the routes for illegal transshipments of huge drug hauls.

“The syndicate was being managed by Nigerian drug traffickers and the lady arrested from Delhi is the wife of one main kingpin operating the syndicate from Delhi. He was using his wife, a mother of three, as a local carrier who would facilitate the transhipment of cocaine from drug mules in Mumbai to his residence in Delhi and further delivery to other kingpins in Delhi and follow up by further distribution pan India,” sources said.

The drug mules were paid for their sponsored trips to carry the consignments (about 1000 to 1200 USD per kg) depending on the risk factors during transshipments, sources said.

It has also been revealed that these syndicate members were using social media platforms and virtual numbers as their mode of communication among themselves.

The seizure of cocaine led to the discovery of a new modus operandi wherein drug traffickers are using citizens of lower strata of the African countries as drug carriers and were switching airports based on their survey over vigil by law enforcement agencies.

“The whole trip for the drug carriers was sponsored by the handlers controlling the syndicate from African nations. All the drug carriers arrested have been first-time travelers to India,” sources said.