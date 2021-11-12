Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a plea seeking a court's permission to examine witness in drugs on cruise case Kiran Gosavi and the matter will be heard on Monday, said NCB Deputy Director-General Gyaneshwar Singh on Friday.

"We will examine him when he is sent to judicial custody as per the court's order," said the DDG. "For KP Gosavi, we have approached the court to take his statement. The hearing in the court will take place on the coming Monday. Once we get permission from the court we will take his statement," Singh said in a press conference.

"Our prime witness Prabhakar Sail recorded his statement. We also examined 1-2 more important witnesses. Our team is satisfied with the speed and direction of the probe and we will try to reach the conclusion at the earliest," he added.

"I will say as soon as possible. There is voluminous data that has to be analysed. We are also looking to conclude this case as early as possible," Singh said on being asked about the time frame for the conclusion of the case.

"It is the second time when the Vigilance team has come to Mumbai. This time we have recorded the statement of seven people. NCB's Vigilance team has recorded the statement of a total of 15 people so far. If we need to, we will call several times and inquire," he added.

"The team has not yet recorded the statement of Aryan Khan and Pooja Dadlani. We have got some CCTV footage from Mumbai police as well, We will be examining everything. Examination of a lot of evidence and data has to be done," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pune City's Lashkar Police Station took judicial custody of Kiran Gosavi, who was arrested in connection with a cheating case registered against him.

On October 28, Gosavi was held by Pune City Police in connection with a cheating case of Rs 18 lakh in the year 2018. He had allegedly duped one Chinmay Deshmukh, promising to get him a job in Malaysia and collected Rs 18 lakh.

Deshmukh filed a complaint against Gosavi in 2018 and a chargesheet was filed in the case.

On October 31, the Pune Police had lodged one more case against Gosavi at Wanowarie Police Station for threatening a victim and on conspiracy related sections. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

