New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president, Farooq Abdullah has called an all-party meeting on Monday. According to the National Conference, Farooq has invited leaders of all political parties for a meeting to discuss the recent announcement by the J&K government "regarding the inclusion of non-locals in the voter lists".

In an exclusive over-the-phone interview with ETV Bharat's Rakesh Tripathi, Farooq said the meeting will attempt to clear misconceptions and the parties will sit together to discuss the current situation in the valley.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

ETB: What is the purpose of the meeting?

Farooq: We are trying to clear the misconceptions that people have. Secondly, we had told the Lieutenant Governor to call a meeting about the innocent people being killed here, but he did not call the meeting. We want that from what they have decided now, it should not happen that these (terrorists) shoot the poor labourers who are here. We fear that this could create a difficult situation for us. So we will all sit together and find a way out of that problem because the government alone cannot solve it.

ETB: It is also being said that 25 lakh more voters will be added in Jammu and Kashmir. What is your stand?

Farooq: We will have our children in them too. Those children (locals) who have turned 18 would now be getting voting rights and that will be close to 20 lakhs. So as I told you that there is more propaganda and people have more misunderstandings. They have to be cleared amongst people here. All the leaders should sit together and talk among themselves and spread the truth among the people. This government will not do it, we have to do it.

ETB: Do you think there is any deficiency on the part of the government?

Farooq: Yes, there are a lot of deficiencies. They don't talk to us. Kashmiri Pandits, labourers, policemen, and army soldiers are being killed. So we requested the Lieutenant Governor to call the leaders and talk. The way you (government) called everyone before the Amarnath Yatra calling for help. Why not call everyone in the same way now? I myself told the Lieutenant Governor, but he did not call the meeting. And that was it. Then we thought that now is the time to call a meeting because there is no other way to save this area except that.

ETB: It was being said that you all have one more concern about the demography of the erstwhile state?

Farooq: I told you already. Attempts are being made to spread rumours from all sides. Our enemies who are sitting outside from all sides are engaged in this. They are doing as much as they can. Now see, what was the need for the Lieutenant Governor to say that we have not stopped Maulvi Farooq (Mirwaiz) from stepping outside, he himself is sitting inside. We know that if he stays out, Pakistanis will come to kill him. But what was the need to say this?

Now tell me, I have also been the Chief Minister. I kept his father locked inside several times because he was afraid that they (Pakistan terrorists) would kill him. They even killed him. The people of this country should try to understand that we are not fighting on a single front. We are fighting many battles. There is one of our neighbours who is not going to stop. This is a big problem.

ETB: So how can this neighbour be tackled?

Farooq: Look, dialogue is very important. Although we assume that nothing significant will come out of it, an effort should be made to create an atmosphere. And that is very important. Other than that, we don't have anything to give or to take. It's all up to the Government.

ETB: But the Indian government says that until terrorism is not stopped by Pakistan, it will not talk. And then, even talk to whom?

Farooq: I will tell you that till the last gun goes off, who will be alive and who will be dead only God knows. If they (Government) can talk to China who is sitting on our land crossing our border, then what is the problem in talking to Pakistan? We have to break this thing. People are being killed here every day and terrorists are coming every day.

ETB: You have met PM Narendra Modi several times. You must have said this to him too. What does he say?

Farooq: I have met, but what can he (PM Modi) do? He too has his own difficulties. If he says something about this, then people will say that he has laid down his weapons. Our people here are also stupid people. There are such people that if Modi takes one step, they will start saying that he is taking the wrong step. This is our problem. I don't know when this country will come out of it.

ETB: Development is taking place in Kashmir, what do you think..will you be able to see something good very soon?

Farooq: See, development is not everything. Unless there is peace here, who will sink his money here? No one is coming to invest money, because they are afraid that their money will be lost.

ETB: But you yourself can talk to the public, you have your roots here, and people will listen to you.

Farooq: That's why I am doing all this, otherwise why did I have to call for a meeting? I have just recovered from Covid. But as I said, if we do not do this now, then our enemies will create more trouble for us. Pray for us, today is the festival of Janmashtami, it is a very big day, happy Janmashtami to all of you. When you start worshipping, kindly ask Lord Krishna to reduce the troubles of all of us.