New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday claimed that National Conference (NC) leaders were satisfied with the delimitation parameters employed by the Commission tasked to delimit the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State post-abrogation of Article 370.

“All the associate members committed themselves to cooperate with the functioning of the Commission. The Commission has done a tremendous job. We must appreciate they had followed certain laid down parameters on the basis of which they have come out with the documents which are very objectively done.”

He said the National Conference (NC) members were also satisfied with the parameters which were being followed by the Delimitation Commission.

“The associated members regardless of their party and political affiliations not only appreciated the work done by the Delimitation Commission but also committed that they would in the future also extend their cooperation for the rest of the exercise,” he said.

The Delimitation Commission’s second meeting took place in the national capital on Monday. The first meeting of the Commission was held in February.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah along with party leaders Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masudi and BJP leader Jugal Kishore Sharma took part in the meeting.

The Central government has constituted a Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

