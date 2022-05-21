Srinagar: National Conference leader and former MLA Pulwama in south Kashmir, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Mir, has welcomed the statement of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole, promising a government job, to the family of a youth killed in alleged cross-fire between militants and security forces in south Kashmir's Shopian. The NC leader also demanded a probe into the killing. As per police, Shoaib Ahmad Ganaie, a young shopkeeper was killed in cross-firing during a “chance encounter” on May 15 in Turkwangam Shopian.

Police said that the militants managed to flee after the brief shootout. Former MLA Pulwama Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Mir in a video statement said he welcomed the statement of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole wherein he has promised a government job to the bereaved family.

“I welcome the statement because the civilian was killed in cold blood. The civilian killing in Turkwangam should be probed as he had no links with anybody. Having said that, providing a job to the bereaved family will be a great step as the family is destitute,” Mir said.

