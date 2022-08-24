Srinagar (J&K): National Conference, a major constituent of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) which was formed for restoration of Article 370, today hinted that it may pull out of the alliance.

The NC today held a provincial Committee meeting which comprised of all the senior leaders of Kashmir Valley. The Committee members unanimously resolved that JKNC should prepare and fight all 90 seats. "The participants present in the meeting expressed dismay over the recent statements, audio jingles and speeches made by some of the constituents of the PAGD targeting JKNC," NC said in a statement.

"They felt that it does not contribute to the overall unity of the amalgam. They denounced the unfair treatment meted out to JKNC in PAGD. The participants demanded immediate course correction from PAGD constituents," it said.

The party also said it will contest assembly elections on all the 90 new seats which were carved after the delimitation. Earlier this year, NC vice president Omar Abdullah has said that PAGD should contest the elections together which was welcomed by PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.

The PAGD was an amalgam of mainstream political parties which included NC, PDP and smaller parties Awami National Conference, CPIM, formed before on August 13 2021 for the restoration of August 5, 2019 status of Jammu and Kashmir. Following its formation, the amalgam held dozens of meetings together and vowed to fight democratically and peacefully for the restoration of the special status and statehood of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah in the meeting said the entire matter begs clarity from the Election Commission of India. “All this has triggered fears of demographic flooding and political disempowerment within the public. We are yet to ascertain if the final electoral rolls are also to include those ordinarily residing voters.

Our concerns with regards to requirements for outsiders to get registered continue to remain unmet. The clarity provided by government quarters has failed to address our core concerns on the issue,” he said. Omar said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are best equipped to "defeat these nefarious designs" by voting in huge numbers in the forthcoming elections, whenever it is held.