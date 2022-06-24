Jammu and Kashmir: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday asserted that his party does not believe in looking for a solution to problems in Jammu and Kashmir outside the ambit of the Constitution. Addressing the party's one-day block convention of Amira Kadal Block at Sanat Nagar, he said, "Those who are finding fault with whatever Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) do, should answer why they joined the platform in the first place. They should answer why they joined hands with NC during the DDC elections. Why is it that the NC and PAGD were holier for them then? Do these questions merit answers from them? They are the ones, who always question, now is the time for them to answer.”

He asserted that the NC's position with regard to Jammu and Kashmir hasn't witnessed any change. "Party looks for the solution for issues concerning J&K within the ambit of the Constitution and that none of what NC is seeking outstretches its confines." “We aren't the ones, who brought guns to Kashmir in the 90s and changed colours with changing times and joined the mainstream. We haven't based our relationship with people on lies and deceit. We have always held that whatever the country's Constitution gives us, we will have it. They have to answer for their rowing disposition, not us, we never tricked our youth into picking guns. We didn't use people as cannon fodder to axe our grind. Those who did should answer,” he said. "During our time several new parties were formed. We didn't impede the process. In recent times many of my closest colleagues parted their ways with our party. I didn't stop them. If pulling down flags and boards of our party would wish us off, then we had been cast off much before,” he added.