Srinagar: Member of Parliament and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday termed the Jammu and Kashmir police SIT report on Hyderpora controversial gunfight as “false” while demanding a judicial probe into the matter.

"Police's report on Hyderpora gunfight is false and wrong. They have tried to save themselves but the fact remains those killed in the gunfight were killed by police,” Abdullah said while talking to the reporters on the sidelines of a function at Tagore Hall in Srinagar.

He also demanded a judicial probe to unearth the truth.

Abdullah’s statement on the gunfight comes a day after SIT chairman (DIG central Kashmir range) had stated that statements from political leaders may invite “penal provisions as per the law” as the same can “trigger fear, alarm, and provocation.”

Speaking about the delimitation panel’s draft, he said that NC has framed a response and the same would be made public soon.

Recently, the delimitation panel proposed the addition of six seats to the Jammu region and only one seat to the Kashmir region.

The boundaries of constituencies are being redrawn according to topography and terrain, doing away with Census 2011.

The delimitation commission tasked with redefining the segments based on geographical factors has divided the region into three categories: hills, mix of hills and flat areas, he said.