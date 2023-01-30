New Delhi: The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) on Monday issued guidelines for the prevention of hate speech directing media organisations to bear them in mind before reporting news.

The NBDSA said it was of the view that dissemination of hate speech through the media "has a powerful and pernicious impact on the delicate social fabric of the country and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution of India". It directed editors, editorial personnel, anchors, journalists and presenters who are part of its member organisations to refrain from using “language and agenda-driven words”, “terms and adjectives” and “all forms of expression” which among other things advocate violence or engender hatred against individuals or communities.

These guidelines come a few weeks after Supreme Court had asked the independent broadcasting self-regulatory body about the action taken against anchors for hate speech. The court was hearing a batch of cases involving allegations of hate speech. The NBDSA said editors, editorial personnel, anchors, journalists and presenters shall refrain from "using language and any agenda-driven words, terms and adjectives which have the tendency to indoctrinate any community by creating extreme prejudices in the minds of its members against another community thereby willfully promoting hatred between communities, including provoking individuals or groups in the society to commit acts of terrorism, genocide, ethnic cleansing etc".

It asked them to refrain from using "any and all forms of expression which, when judged contextually, targets, vilifies, ridicules, dehumanizes, reinforces prejudices or stereotypes and/or advocates violence or engenders hatred against any individual and/or communities based on their religion, gender, race, national or ethnic origin and/or sexual orientation".

The media was asked to refrain from using "expressions of contempt, disgust, or dismissal that advocate for the exclusion, boycott, or segregation of members of a community based on their religion, gender, race, national or ethnic origin, and/or sexual orientation."Besides, the NBDSA asked them to refrain from using "harmful stereotypes, which have been used historically to attack, intimidate or dehumanize individuals and/or communities based on their religion, gender, race, national or ethnic origin and/or sexual orientation."

It also asked the media to avoid "using language which is intimidating, and which has a tendency to result in social and economic exclusion and segregation." "(Refrain from) Disseminating conspiracy theories in news programmes to justify and reinforce extreme prejudices and to target any particular community in order to make its members feel physically, mentally, or morally inferior, thereby impairing their ability to respond," the guildelines read.

The NBDSA said that broadcasting a disclaimer to any programme including debates, does not absolve Editors, Editorial Personnel, Anchors, Journalists, and Presenters of their responsibility in case of violation of the Code of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards (“Code of Ethics”) and the Guidelines.

"Editorial Policy of a particular channel or any purported ‘balance of participants’ cannot be a defense against a breach of the Code of Ethics and the Guidelines....The tone, tenor and manner of speech of the person conducting the programme will not be a defense in the event that the language, words, terms promote Hate Speech thereby violating the Code of Ethics and Guidelines," the NBDSA said.

It asked its members to strictly adhere to the guidelines and ensure that the reportage was monitored at the highest editorial level. "Members are also being informed that NBDSA would be closely monitoring the compliance of the above guidelines, and violation of the same would be viewed as serious misconduct, which would lead to suo motu action by NBDSA," it said.