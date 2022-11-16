New Delhi: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday, said that the National Building Constructions Corporation Limited (NBCC) has already completed 3500 stalled 'Amrapali' units in the National Capital Region and is on track to deliver all the flats by 2024.

"NBCC has made a name for itself as a trusted partner of the government by completing stalled projects such as 'Amrapali' projects in Noida. It is commendable that NBCC has already completed 3500 units, and is on track to deliver all the flats by 2024," said Puri while addressing the 63rd foundation day of NBCC in New Delhi.

Following Supreme Court's directives, NBCC took up the stalled Amrapali projects in 2019. More than 40,000 buyers were stuck with under-constructed projects, some over a decade after Amrapali Group was dragged to court for alleged fraud and money laundering.

Asserting that the strategy for the future must be prioritised and sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure should be paced up for development. Puri asked NBCC to develop projects based on sustainable technologies and green building norms to reduce its overall carbon footprint.

"As we look forward to Prime Minister's vision of 'India@100' in this Amrit Kaal of India's development, it is imperative that organizations such as NBCC adopt the latest construction standards to create sustainable and inclusive infrastructure," Puri said.

NBCC is also increasing its footprints in foreign markets and exploring business in various countries such as Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Seychelles. Some of the recent international projects, such as the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and the Institute of Security and Law Enforcement Studies at Addu City, Maldives, have been for their development quality.

"Its (NBCC) current portfolio of overseas projects in Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles will also be equally well received," Puri said. NBCC is one of the key players in India's construction sector and it has successfully executed projects both in India and outside. It has also achieved the status of a Navaratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE).