Chennai: The four-member panel constituted to probe whether popular actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan violated surrogacy laws found the hospital did not maintain the treatment reports. The inquiry report which did not name the couple and the hospital that facilitated surrogacy delivery wondered why the department cannot cancel the license of the hospital for not maintaining proper treatment records on the case.

Further, the report released by the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services stated that Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan had registered their marriage in 2016, and registered for surrogacy prior to the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently welcomed twin boys through surrogacy. They announced such news on social media on October 9. Their announcement kickstarted a row over possible surrogacy law violations. So, the Tamil Nadu government ordered an inquiry to check for any violation.

A panel was set up by the Ministry of Health Tamil Nadu to inquire into the surrogacy issue of actress Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian had earlier said a panel had been appointed to find out if the surrogacy was legal and if all rules were followed.

The inquiry committee report says the couple had submitted all necessary documents needed by the inquiry commission and all the guidelines were followed as per ICMR rules. The surrogate mother is a married woman with a child, which is the guideline for being a surrogate.

The investigation team tried to reach the family doctor who had referred the couple to the hospital. The family doctor couldn't be reached as the doctor had relocated abroad. The investigation team has found that according to the ICMR guidelines, the hospital should keep proper records of the treatment given to the couple and the medical condition of the surrogate mother.

But the documents regarding this were not properly maintained in the hospital. Therefore, a notice has been sent as to why the private hospital did not properly follow the guidelines. The notice also seeks an explanation from the hospital on why they should not be temporarily closed for not maintaining the documents.