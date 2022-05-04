New Delhi: Even as the security agencies have been making inroads in Naxal bastion, the Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL), being used by Red ultras has become a nightmare for the security personnel. A senior CRPF official told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that the Naxals launch 150-200 grenades with the help of BGL in areas where several new camps of CRPF have been set up.

"Of late, the Naxals are making maximum use of BGL. We are trying to find out how and from where are they getting these weapons," the CRPF official said. In the recent past, several unexploded grenades have also been recovered from several places. "Preliminary investigation has revealed that the BGL being used by Naxals are locally made because many of the grenades did not explode," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Such BGL had the capacity to hit the target at a distance of 250-300 meter. "They (Naxals) make use of BGL especially during the night time because it's easy for them to flee after conducting such attacks," the official said. The CRPF, in the last six months, has set up 20 forward operating bases in the deep jungles of Naxal affected areas.

Eight camps gave been opened in Chhattisgarh, one in Maharashtra, four in Jharkhand, four in Odisha, one in Bihar and two in Telangana. With an aim to wipe out the menace of Naxalism in next two to three years, the central government has already identified 25 most affected districts by Naxals in eight states.

Chhattisgarh with seven and Jharkhand with eight are the worst Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected States. "At a time when we are doing extensive anti-naxal operations, we are also doing developmental activities including construction of roads, schools and other educational institutions for the local people living in Naxal affected areas," the official said.

Also read:India's internal security remained under control in 2020: MHA report