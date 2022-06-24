New Delhi: At a time when the security agencies have intensified anti-Naxal operations, the investigation has revealed that Naxals in small groups have been running extortion rackets in Bihar and Jharkhand. Interrogation of arrested naxals in the red bastion of these two States has pointed out that apart from extorting money from businessmen, coal traders, and corporate houses, such groups were also found involved in carrying out attacks on security forces on many occasions.

"These small groups are basically assigned with the task to carry out extortion racket following the fact that security agencies have intensified investigation in terror funding cases and squeeze scope of fund flow to the ultras," a senior NIA official said. Involvement of such small groups have also been found in cases of explosions on many occasions.

"They get involved in incidents of bomb explosions just to terrorise the people," the official said. Referring to the quantum of amount the naxals extort, the official said that the amount goes in crores annually. "Although it's tough to give an exact figure, the extortion amount goes in crores," the official added.

"The naxals also get involved in robery of banks, public and private properties in Bihar and Jharkhand," the official said. When such small groups of Naxals get involve in extortion business, their frontal organisation are suspected to be receiving foreign funds. The official said that NIA is currently investigation several money laundering cases involving naxals.

Recently, NIA has also conducted searches in different locations of Jharkhand in terror funding case of Magadh Amrapali Colliery. The NIA investigation has revealed that Naxals raise terror funds and get involve in money laundering in the coal region of Amrapali and Magadh.