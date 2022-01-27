Giridih (Jharkhand): Naxals blew up a railway track on Wednesday night near Giridih in Jharkhand. According to sources, they targeted the Howrah-Gaya-Delhi railway route. Following the incident, the operation of trains on this route was stopped.

Several trains including Ganga Damodar, Lokmanya Tilak Express were stopped at various stations, while the routes of some other trains were changed. The work of repairing the railway track is underway.

As per reports, at around 12:15 pm, a group of Naxals had reached the area and blew up a portion of railway tracks on the Howrah-New Delhi line between Chichaki and Chaudharybandh railway stations in Giridih.

Giridih Police team has reached the spot, and a search operation is also being conducted by the police and CRPF in the surrounding areas.