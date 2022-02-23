Dantewada: Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada torched the locomotive of a freight train on Tuesday night. The incident occurred near railway pole number 435. The freight train was carrying iron ore from Kirandul in Dantewada district to the port city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Train movement has been disrupted on the line due to the incident. Security forces have rushed to the scene to clear the track.

The security force team has left for the spot and railway officials speculated loss worth in crores to Railway Property. More details waited.

Read: Bihar: Two Naxalites killed in police encounter in Lakhisarai