Dantewada: Maoists threw pamphlets in Phulpaar village in Dantewada area of Chhattisgarh, on Friday, giving a warning to villagers not to assist police as well as desist from becoming informers for them (police). Otherwise, members of the proscribed outfit, have threated to kill six police supporters and informers.

The posters and pamphlets were recovered from Mediumpara village under Kuakonda block in Bastar division of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The pamphlets said, "You have cheated us by giving tacit support to police. For seeking jobs in police department, you are working for them. You don't want forest lands and natural assets for eking out your livelihood. Better focus on farming, instead of working for the police."

However, underplaying the threats, Superintendent of police (SP) Abhishek Pallav, said, "Villagers faith on police has increased manifold. Therefore, these rebels have started targeting innocent and gullible people."