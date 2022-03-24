Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): The former Maoist Channuram Mawri was kidnapped by the ultras from Gangalur market in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Although, no official confirmation has been made in this regard.

Channuram Mawri a resident of Jappemarka village under Mirtur police station in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh was associated with the terror group as a militia member and a few months ago he had left the organization and went to Hyderabad. Three months ago, Channuram had returned Bijapur. Pandey Mawri, the wife of Channuram, said, currently, their family stays in Shantinagar, and due to fear of Naxalites, they didn't go to the village.

Pandey Mawri further alleged that Naxalites attempted to kill my husband when we were staying at Jappemarka village. We came to Shantinagar just two weeks ago. Our relatives Vaman Podiyami and Motu Kudami also left the village and staying at Shantinagar.

On Tuesday, Channuram Mawri, Vaman Podiyami and Motu Kudami at around 12pm left for Gangalur market, where 10-12 Naxalites who were already present at the market took Channuram Mawri along with them. The Naxalites were carrying knives and other weapons also, alleged Pandey Mawri, adding, some of the Naxalites Mudda Kadati, Duggi Marwi and Vishnu Marwi are known to her. She also appealed to ultras, immediate and safe release of her husband from their custody. She has four small children.