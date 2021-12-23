Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Naxalite activities have significantly increased in the last two days in the Bastar division. Many vehicles were set on fire, creating a panic at Bijapur in the district.

More than 15 Naxalites are involved in the burning of vehicles at Murdonda between Aavapalli and Basaguda. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap said that the Naxals have blasted a crusher plant in Bijapur.

Similar incidents had occurred at Orchha headquarters in Narayanpur, where Naxals set a JCB and tractors, belonging to Gram Panchayat, on fire, causing terror atmosphere.

Earlier on November 27, Naxalites had killed a sarpanch Birju Salam and set JCB on fire. It has been reported that over 30 Naxalites had reached Karmari Panchayat and were involved in such nefarious acts.

