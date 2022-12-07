Narayanpur: In Chhattisgarh's, Narayanpur naxalites snatched a rifle from a jawan after engaging him in talks as he visited the Orchha market area on Wednesday.

Pushpakar Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police, (operation) Narayanpur said "The incident happened just 200 meters away from Orchha police station when the jawan attached to the 16th Battalion of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) visited a local market. Meanwhile, two to three naxalites of the Naxal Small Action Team in local attire came to the jawan and entangled him in conversation and snatched his rifle and fled."

"As it's a marketplace, other jawans were not able to open fire and the naxalites managed to flee . After receiving the information a search operation was launched. It is still going on."