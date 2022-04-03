Ranchi: The Maoists have called for a day-long bandh on Tuesday in Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Assam in protest against the arrest of Arun Kumar Bhattacharya alias Kanchan Da, a member of the CPI-Maoist Central Committee and Eastern Regional Bureau. Jharkhand Police has issued an alert in the State in view of the bandh. The Jharkhand Police Headquarters has issued instructions to officials to heighten vigil in Naxal-affected districts.

According to IG (Operations), Amol Vinukant Homkar the bandh of Naxalites will start from midnight on Monday. He also said that during the Naxalite bandh, their focus will be on the areas where Naxalites are active. Among these, special attention is being paid to districts like Parasnath, Jhumra, Naxal affected areas of Ranchi, Latehar, Garhwa, Palamu Kolhan, Seraikela, Gumla.

According to police sources, a special strategy has been chalked out for the safety of rail tracks. Central forces will also cooperate with the Railway Police to monitor railway tracks. Homkar said that major operations are going on at several places in Jharkhand against Naxalites and they will be intensified in view of the bandh.

The Maoists alleged in a letter that the police are treating Bhattacharya inhumanely and in the name of custodial interrogation, he was not only being mentally tortured but also deprived of proper medical treatment. They demanded that he be granted the status of political prisoner and sought his unconditional release. Bhattacharya was arrested last month from Assam.