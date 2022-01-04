Ranchi/Chaibasa: Former MLA Gurcharan Nayak had a miraculous escape today in a Naxalite attack against him in the Jhilruva village of Jharkhand. However, the attack claimed two of his three bodyguards, who were guarding him at a football match. The incident took place during a football competition in the Naxalite prone area in Chaibasa district, where he was invited as a guest.

The slain body guards were identified as Shankar Nayak and Thakur Hembram. The assailants also took away the weapons of the victims after the offence.

The Naxalites attacked the MLA with AK47 while he was distributing prizes in the sports competition held in the Naxalite prone Chaibasa area of Jharkhand. The Naxalites immediately fled the spot after the murders.

Gurcharan Nayak is the former MLA and BJP leader of Manoharpur assembly in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

An investigation into the case has been initiated. .