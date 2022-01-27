Three Maoists held in Jharkhand with huge cache of firearms
Palamu: The three Maoists were arrested in the Ramgarh police station area of Jharkhand. The arrested ultras belonged to the Panki area in the Palamu district of Jharkhand. Interrogation has been going on in the matter.
A huge cache of firearms and other material was recovered from their possession. All the three were wanted in a Naxal attack case, said police.
