Ranchi (Jharkhand): The banned organization CPI(Maoist) has issued a letter alleging that Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharya alias Kabir alias Kanchan Da has been languishing in jail and being tortured by the police in the name of interrogation.

The spokespersons of the terror organization, Abhay and Sanket, have released a letter in this regard, alleging that Kanchan Da who is in police custody is physically weak. "In the name of grilling Kanchan Da, police have been mentally torturing him. He has not been provided medical treatment. Kanchan Da should be given the status of a political prisoner. Hence, in protest against the arrest of our Maoist leader, the organization has given a bandh call on April 4 in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Assam," the letter reads. It has also appealed to people to come forward to support the bandh call.

Bhattacharya is a resident of Shivpur in the Howrah district of West Bengal and he joined the Central Committee of the CPI(Maoist) in 2004 as a member. Since 2019, he was active in the Saranda area of Jharkhand where he had been entrusted with the task of persuading as well influencing people to join the Maoist cadre. For the past two years, the Maoist leader has been looking after the North-East and Assam affairs, said sources.

In January this year, Maharaj Pramanik, a rebel was arrested by the Jharkhand Police and in his phone, the police found Bhattacharya's photograph. Based on the photo, the Jharkhand Police contacted their Assam counterparts, which ultimately led to his arrest.