Narayanpur: In a search operation, police personnel in the district arrested a Maoist militia commander arrested from the forests of Toymeta in Chhattisgarh.

According to the police, the information on Pandu Padami, a militia commander, was received from the villagers. He was supposedly roaming in the forests of Becha, Hitulvad, Savanar and Toyanar and meeting the villagers, to recruit them as Maoists. On a tip-off, SP Girjashankar Jaiswal immediately deputed the DRG (District Reserve Guard) team, who arrested Padami, along with the police's joint action force.

Pandu Padami was allegedly involved in the killing of seven soldiers and he was also involved in a bus blast in Padami Bookingtod. Additionally, Padami was also involved in the murder of Assistant Commander Havildar in Kariyameta.

