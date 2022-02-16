Lohardaga (Jharkhand): A top Naxalite leader was gunned down by the CRPF in the Lohardaga area of Jharkhand on Wednesday evening. Balak Ganjhu, who had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on him, was killed in the encounter that took place near the Bulbul forest of Pesharar police station area. The Naxalites upon seeing the security forces opened fire on them near a stream in the forest.

The CRPF jawans retaliated using mortars and bombs during which Ganjhu was killed. Security forces have recovered a weapon from him. Anti-Naxalite operations are going on in the Lohardaga since February 9 during which the Naxalites and security forces have exchanged fire several times.

Earlier this week, two CRPF jawans Dilip Kumar (29) and Narayan Das (38) were injured in a landmine blast in the area and airlifted to Medica hospital in Ranchi for treatment. About 400 CRPF jawans and state police personnel are involved in the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in the forest area of Gumla and Lohardaga districts.

