Bastar (Chhattisgarh): Naxalites suffered heavy losses in an intense encounter between them and security forces in the heavily militarized Sukma area in Bastar districts of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

Sharing the details, SP Bastar Sunil Sharma said that the encounter broke out in Golapalli area of ​​Sukma. Teams of security forces went out on a search operation on a tipoff in Golapalli's Raigudam and Tarlagudam area that Naxalites were looting the passers-by in the area. "As security forces reached the spot and challenged the Naxalites, the latter opened fire on the soldiers who retaliated, resulting in heavy damages to Naxalites," he said.

"Naxalites have suffered heavy losses while security forces are safe. The firing has stopped," he added. Security forces had launched 'Operation Monsoon' under which, the Chhattisgarh police and central armed police forces would press ahead in the Maoist heartland to thwart any action plan of the left-wing extremists, who have reportedly extended their Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign (TCOC) well into the rainy season.