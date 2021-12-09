Chhattisgarh: Naxalites had triggered two Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts near Baihasalebhat SSB Camp in Kanker in Chhattisgarh. No casualties were reported.

Confirming the same, Amar Sidhar Sub-Divisional Police Officer said all jawans at the site are safe.

As per the initial reports, two blasts happened one after another. The first blast happened near Sanderi Bahar Nala and second at Sukha Nala. Senior officials are on the way to visit the blast site.

The Jawans were deployed at a rail line construction site under Rawghat Project Chhattisgarh

More details are awaited.