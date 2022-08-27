Raipur: Union Home minister Amit Shah hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his work while attending a seminar on Modi@20 – a book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s model of governance. Shah highlighted the decisions taken during the tenure of PM Modi. He hailed the PM for fielding Draupadi Murmu for the post of President.

Terming the decision historic that affirms India’s diversity, Shah said no tribal could make it to the highest post in 75 years of independence of the country. But Modi made this possible, which he said was unthinkable till very recently. Along with this, he talked about making India even stronger in the coming times. Along with the continuing Naxalism in Chhattisgarh, he targeted the Congress government and said that "Naxalism will end in a pinch as soon as the BJP government is changed in Chhattisgarh."

Amit Shah said that "everyone has seen Narendra Modi from their point of view, some see as an ascetic, some as a yogi, some as the son of Mother India, some as a guide, and some as a savior of the poor. It is difficult to describe the works of Narendra Modi in words or in books. A new change has come in the lives of 60 crore people because of Modi, bank accounts got opened, and PM worked for women's respect. In a span of just 8 years, the Prime Minister did lot many things. he has experienced poverty and his personality is such that he takes out the good even from evil."

"People have told me that after Narendra Modi became PM, a massive change is seen in the country. There can be many reasons but crores of poor felt this for the first time after independence that they have an existence in this nation," Amit Shah said.

Reminding the nation of the UPA years, he said that there was a time when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister while Sonia Gandhi was running the government. The entire nation was going through depression due to Nirbhaya-like horrific rape cases, and corruption to the tune of Rs 12 Lakh crore, Shah said.

Describing the pre-Modi era as an age of nepotism, corruption, and appeasement, Shah said PM Modi freed India from these three cancers and gave us the Mantra of good governance and whenever the history of the country is written, Modi@20 will definitely be mentioned in it.