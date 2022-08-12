Dantewada(Chhattisgarh): A dreaded Naxalite carrying a reward of 5 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Dantewada in the Katekalyan area on Friday, police said.

"The team went out on routine patrol, then around 4 o'clock in the evening, the Naxalites attacked the force. After the gunfight, the body of a male Naxalite was recovered in area search who was identified as Naxal's Katekalyan Area Committee member Madvi, on whom there was a reward of Rs 5 lakhs", said ASP Yogesh Patel.

According to sources, acting on a tip-off, about the presence of Naxalites in the Etepal forest of the Katekalyan police station area, the team of soldiers went out for patrol and reached the forest at around 4 pm on Friday and the gunfight started. The area was searched after the encounter. The body of a Naxalite has also been recovered from here.