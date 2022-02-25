Bijapur: The Naxalite terror in the area is yet again raising its ugly head after a group of Naxals killed one police constable and threw his body on Reddy Marg on Thursday. The police officials also informed that the Naxalites had left some pamphlet-notes with the body, while the Gangalur Area Committee has claimed responsibility for the murder. The deceased has been identified as Arjun Kudiyam, who was posted in the 15th Corps Chhattisgarh Armed Force and was on a medical leave in his home village Dhanora.

The pamphlets left with the dead body read: 'Kudiyam Arjun has been working as an informer since the year 2018. That's why he is being killed'. Through these pamphlets, the Naxalites have further accused the deceased of killing the tribals in the village and looting the property of the villagers. Additionally, the second leaflet intimated that 'whoever becomes the enemy of the public, will get death at the hands of PLGA', the officials informed.

The CPI (Maoist) Gangalur Area Committee, which has claimed the responsibility of the murder, has been demanding several things from the regional authorities since a long time. Around the area where the dead body was found, the Naxalites pasted several pamphlets demanding increase in allocation of MGNREGA work, justice for Anganwadi Asha secondary food workers, social security, increase in wages, stopping price hike in petrol and diesel prices, regularization of contract workers and equal work for all and an equal pay scale among other things.

Also read: Naxals torch freight train engine in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada