Mumbai: Special PMLA court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik till April 18 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim's money laundering case. Malik was produced in court after his custody ended on Monday, following which the court extended the custody. Nilesh Bhosle, Advocate of Nawab Malik told reporters that the Minister has challenged his arrest calling it illegal.

"Nawab Malik was produced in Court today, with the end of his judicial custody; now it's been extended till April 18. He has requested his home food and medicines and has also challenged his arrest calling it illegal and unconstitutional," Bhosle said. Malik, the chief of NCP's Mumbai unit and also the Guardian minister for Parbhani and Gondia districts, is currently in judicial custody in connection with a money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He was arrested on February 23.

