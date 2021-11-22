Mumbai (Maharashtra): In the ongoing saga of Malik versus Wankhede, another new piece of evidence has come to the fore, with the former having tweeted an image of the latter signing his 'Nikah Nama'.

Earlier, the Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had put out a purported marriage certificate and a wedding reception invitation card of the NCB official which many raised eyebrows.

In the photo, Sameer Wankhade is seen wearing traditional Muslim attire with a skull cap on his head.

Nawab Malik tweets a pic of Wankhede signing his 'Nikah Nama'

The NCP leader has made it clear that his fight is not against Sameer Wankhede's religion or family, but targeting the alleged 'fake caste certificate' submitted by him to avail a plum government job in the IRS through the reserved category and thus depriving a deserving Dalit of an opportunity.

On November 7, Malik had alleged that NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede was part of a plot to 'kidnap' actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan for ransom. Speaking to reporters, he claimed that BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya was the 'mastermind' of the plot.

Aryan Khan was last month arrested following a raid led by Wankhede on a cruise ship from which drugs were allegedly seized. He was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.