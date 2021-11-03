Mumbai: Upping the ante Maharashtra Minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday said in a cryptic tweet that there are many "secrets" hidden in Hotel Lalit. The Minister also said that he will reveal the secrets on Sunday.

"Happy Deepawali. Happy Diwali to all of you. There are many secrets hidden in Hotel 'The Lalit'...see you on Sunday," tweeted Malik.

Malik who has been at loggerheads with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and its zonal director Sameer Wankhede alleged on Tuesday that thousands of crores were extorted in the cases related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Adding that although the investigation has been going on for 14 months no charge sheet was submitted.

He argued that it was against the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act according to which charge sheet has to be submitted within six months of the case.

Malik further alleged that although 51 tonnes of poppy seeds were kept at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) no case was registered. He had raised several allegations against Wankhede following the arrest of Aryan Khan in a cruise drug case.