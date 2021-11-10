Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday denied the allegations made by Nationalist Congress Party Minister Nawab Malik that Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis had mafia links.

Soon after Malik's press conference, Fadnavis posted a tweet, quoting George Bernard Shaw: "I learned long ago, never to wrestle with a pig. You get dirty, and besides the pig likes it!"

Tweet

BJP leader and former minister Ashish Shelar, at a press conference, countered Malik's allegations by displaying photos of the absconder goon Riyaz Bhatti with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP President Sharad Pawar, Malik, Prithviraj Chavan, Aslam Shaikh and other top Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and issued a warning: "You show one, we will show you four pictures".

"Malik had promised a 'hydrogen bomb', but he failed... He's clearly frustrated and needs 'oxygen' now... Despite all his efforts, he could not defame or malign Fadnavis," claimed Shelar. He demanded to know why the MVA government has not taken any action on all the names Malik has revealed and said all the allegations are false.

Earlier on Wednesday, Malik claimed that the Prime Minister's security may have been breached as a history-sheeter with mafia links managed access to a VVIP event with the help of Fadnavis.

Malik said that a Mumbai builder from Versova, Riyaz Bhatti, considered a henchman of mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, has always been seen in close proximity to Fadnavis, at BJP events.

"This same Bhatti was arrested in a fake passport case (in 2015 and again in 2020), but he was permitted entry to the VIP enclosure in a function attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. How did such a man who is close to Dawood and other underworld people, gain access to the VIP event and even manage to get his photos clicked with the PM," Malik demanded.

Read: Nawab Malik slams Devendra Fadnavis, says former CM involved in extortion

Elaborating on Fadnavis' alleged underworld connections, Malik accused the former CM of flouting the PM's objectives to rid the country of fake currency notes via demonetisation.

"In Oct. 2017, a cache of fake notes with a face value of Rs 14.65 crore was seized by Bandra Kurla Police, people were nabbed from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and also others from Pune like Imran Alam Shaikh and Riyaz Sheikh," Malik said.

Later, the DRI was probing the fake notes case, but suddenly it was hushed up by showing a face value of only Rs 8.80 lakh and at that time, the officer concerned was -- coincidentally -- Sameer Dawood Wankhede, claimed Malik.

"A few months later, Fadnavis rewarded Haji Arafat Shaikh, the elder brother of one of the accused in the fake notes case Imran Alam Shaikh by making him the Chairman of Maharashtra State Minorities Commission," Malik pointed out, demanding the DRI revisit that currency seizure case to unravel the truth.

Hitting at the former CM, the NCP National Spokesperson said that Fadnavis reportedly put brakes on a probe involving a BJP leader named Hyder Azam -- who is allegedly involved in bringing Bangladeshis to Mumbai and whose second wife is from Bangladesh.

"The Malad Police and later the West Bengal Police were probing the antecedents of his second wife, a Bangladeshi but everything was suppressed after a call from the CMO. Later, the same Hyder Azam was made Chairman of the Maulana Azad Minorities Financial Development Corporation Ltd.," Malik asserted.

(with agency inputs)